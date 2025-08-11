Monday, August 11, 2025
GOB Strengthens HIV Response Through New Partnership

Press Release, Belmopan. August 11, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) and the National Health Insurance (NHI) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the national HIV response on August 11, 2025. The agreement was signed by Mr. Carlos Pol, Chief Executive Officer of MET, and Dr. Ramon Figueroa, General Manager of NHI, in the presence of the Honourable Dolores Balderamos, Senior Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and Chair of the National AIDS Commission.
The MOU underscores the Government of Belize’s commitment to enhancing healthcare for vulnerable populations by:
1. Providing nutritional and vitamin support for children living with HIV through the Hand in Hand Ministries support program.
2. Expanding and integrating Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) services across NHI Primary Health Care Facilities nationwide.
This initiative, financed through the Government of Belize’s co-financing commitments under Global Fund Cycle 7, represents a significant step toward a more inclusive, community-driven approach to healthcare. The partnership ensures equitable access to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment for those most in need, particularly children and at-risk populations.
The Government of Belize remains steadfast in its dedication to achieving the “95-95-95” targets, reaffirming that a healthy population is the foundation of a stronger economy.

