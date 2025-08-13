Minister Usher Meets with UN Resident Coordinator’s Office to Strengthen Collaboration

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize. August 12, 2025. The Minister of the Public Service, Governance, and Disaster Risk Management, Hon. Henry Charles Usher, hosted a high-level coordination meeting yesterday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Raul Salazar, and Deputy Resident Coordinator, Mr. Michael Lund, at the Ministry’s conference room in the Sir Edney Cain Building.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Ministry’s working relationship with the United Nations, identifying areas for deeper cooperation, and exploring opportunities for upcoming projects in Belize under the UN’s framework. Key topics included advancing good governance initiatives, enhancing disaster risk management capabilities, and aligning efforts to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Belize.

Minister Usher expressed appreciation for the UN’s ongoing support to Belize and emphasized the importance of building resilient communities through coordinated national and international efforts. He also highlighted the significant role the upcoming UN-led projects could play in enhancing disaster preparedness and response, particularly in the context of climate change.

Mr. Salazar reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to partnering with the Government of Belize, noting that effective collaboration is essential to addressing shared challenges, such as climate change, disaster preparedness, and public service modernization. He also expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming initiatives, which will be designed to bring tangible benefits to the people of Belize.

Also in attendance was National Emergency Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Mendez. He underscored the critical importance of integrating emergency management strategies into these future initiatives.

The meeting concluded with the parties agreeing to maintain close communication and continue pursuing joint projects that will positively impact the country and its people.