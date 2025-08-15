Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs Partners with UNICEF and National Parenting Committee to Strengthen Parenting Support Nationwide

Joint Press Release, August 15, 2025. Belmopan, Belize. The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs (MHDFSGA), in partnership with UNICEF and the National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC), has embarked on a transformative national initiative aimed at addressing one of the most fundamental challenges facing Belize, ensuring all parents and caregivers have access to coordinated and evidence-based support to raise healthy, thriving children. This initiative marks a significant investment in the future of Belize by strengthening the foundation of the family through improved parenting support systems.

At the heart of this effort is a comprehensive review and update of the 2017 Art of Parenting Guide to integrate the latest child development research, proven parenting techniques, and culturally relevant approaches tailored to the realities of modern Belizean families. The process will lead to the creation of Belize’s first-ever National Parenting Policy, which will establish clear coordination mechanisms, quality standards, and sustainable frameworks for parenting support nationwide.

While different parenting programs are currently offered by government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and community groups across all six districts, research has revealed a critical gap, which is the lack of coordination and harmonization in the concepts, skills, and approaches used. This national initiative seeks to bridge that gap, ensuring consistency, quality, and impact in the delivery of parenting support.

Today’s consultation marks the first step in this process, bringing together key leaders and technical experts to begin shaping the way forward. Among the participants were: Hon. Thea Garcia Ramirez, Minister of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs; Dr. Olusola Oladeji, Health and Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Belize; Mrs. Sherlene Tablada, Consultant; and Mrs. Maria Elena Contreras, Chair, National Committee for Families and Children (NCFC).

This collaborative process will continue until September and will engage stakeholders from across different sectors and districts in the country to ensure the final outputs reflect the voices, needs, and aspirations of Belizean families.