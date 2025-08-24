Sunday, August 24, 2025
Government Says MCC Grant Restored but Will Be Modified

On Wednesday, August 20th, the Government of Belize (GOB) announced that the country may still access the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant, despite the program being shut down in April of this year. Belize’s foreign service lobbied strongly for its reinstatement, and the effort succeeded. However, officials confirmed the agreement has been modified, and it remains uncertain whether Belize will receive the full US$125 million approved initially.
The MCC, a United States government agency, had initially signed a five-year, US$125 million grant to support investments in Belize’s energy and education sectors. Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño signed the agreement in September 2024 on behalf of the GOB, while MCC Chief Executive Officer Alice Albright signed on behalf of the agency. The program was reportedly cancelled when the Donald Trump administration took office earlier this year.
On Wednesday, Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Francis Fonseca, told reporters that the funding will still target energy and education. However, details of the modifications have not yet been disclosed. “We do not know, that’s part of the discussion,” Fonseca said. “The good news is that the MCC compact will continue. Both technical teams from the MCC and ours here in Belize are discussing how to determine exactly what modifications will be made.” Fonseca added that his government does not expect any significant changes.
Established in 2004, the MCC has partnered with more than 40 developing countries and is recognized as one of the world’s most transparent bilateral agencies. The organization provides time-limited grants to countries with rigorous standards in good governance, anti-corruption efforts, and respect for democratic rights.

