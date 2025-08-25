GOB Signs Landmark Agreement to Provide Nutritional Support for People Living with HIV

Press Release, Belmopan, August 21, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, with support from the National AIDS Commission (NAC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide nutritional support to People Living with HIV (PLHIV) across Belize.

Running from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, the agreement underscores the Government’s commitment to a holistic HIV response that addresses not only medical care but also the socio-economic and nutritional needs of PLHIV.

Through this partnership, MET will disburse BZ$108,000 to the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, which will deliver monthly food packages valued at BZ$300 to thirty PLHIV beneficiaries, while linking them to wider social protection programs. Civil society partners, GoJoven Belize Alum Association and Belize Family Life Association (BFLA) will identify beneficiaries and provide case management support. Oversight will be coordinated by NAC through a joint working committee.

The MOU is valid for one year, with the intention to extend for up to two additional years as Belize continues to strengthen its national HIV response through sustainable, people-centred initiatives.