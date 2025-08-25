Monday, August 25, 2025
Government

GOB Signs Landmark Agreement to Provide Nutritional Support for People Living with HIV

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, August 21, 2025. The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) and the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, with support from the National AIDS Commission (NAC), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide nutritional support to People Living with HIV (PLHIV) across Belize.
Running from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, the agreement underscores the Government’s commitment to a holistic HIV response that addresses not only medical care but also the socio-economic and nutritional needs of PLHIV.
Through this partnership, MET will disburse BZ$108,000 to the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, which will deliver monthly food packages valued at BZ$300 to thirty PLHIV beneficiaries, while linking them to wider social protection programs. Civil society partners, GoJoven Belize Alum Association and Belize Family Life Association (BFLA) will identify beneficiaries and provide case management support. Oversight will be coordinated by NAC through a joint working committee.
The MOU is valid for one year, with the intention to extend for up to two additional years as Belize continues to strengthen its national HIV response through sustainable, people-centred initiatives.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun