PAHO/WHO, European Union, and Ministry of Health and Wellness Conduct Palliative and End-of-Life Care and Psychosocial Support Training Workshops Across Belize

Press Release, Belize City, Belize, August 22, 2025 (PAHO) – As part of the European Union (EU)-Health Sector Support Programme, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW), conducted a series of training workshops aimed at strengthening palliative and end-of-life care, including psychosocial support, across Belize.

Held across five districts, the one-day workshops brought together a diverse group of healthcare providers from the health regions, including doctors, nurses, social workers, chaplains, patient care assistants, and other health workers from hospitals, elderly care homes, faith-based organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the wider community. The sessions focused on enhancing the capacity of primary health care teams to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families.

While Belize has made significant progress in expanding access to palliative care services, gaps remain. For example, the absence of local radiotherapy services forces many patients to seek treatment abroad or across borders. Notwithstanding this, efforts such as the establishment of the Palliative Care Foundation in the Belize District and the 2018 approval of national palliative care standards, including the addition of essential palliative medicines, demonstrated ongoing commitment to improving care in the country.

These workshops were aligned with the Ministry’s strategic priority to enhance care for terminally ill patients by addressing both their physical and emotional needs. In addition to equipping healthcare workers with the necessary skills to deliver care, the initiative supported efforts to improve the dignity, comfort, and quality of life for patients during end-of-life transitions, regardless of geographic location.

Through this collaborative effort, the MoHW, PAHO/WHO, and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Belize’s health system and ensuring equitable access to quality palliative care services for all.

About PAHO/WHO

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of their populations. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system. For further information, please contact Zenena Moguel, Communications and Visibility Specialist at [email protected] or visit paho.org/en/belize.