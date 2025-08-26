Belize Launches National Soil Doctor Training Program to Strengthen Soil Conservation and Management

Press Release, Belmopan, August 25, 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through its Global Soil Partnership, has officially launched the Soil Doctor Training Program in Belize. This initiative aims to strengthen national capacity in soil conservation, sustainable land management, and farmer-to-farmer extension services.

The five-day training-of-trainers program, facilitated by FAO Soil Expert Juan Carlos Rey Brina, brings together agricultural extension officers from MAFSE and key stakeholders in soil conservation. These participants will be certified as trainers, tasked with supporting the development of a national network of “Soil Doctors”, community-level champions who will work directly with farmers across the country to promote best practices in soil health and management.

The Soil Doctor Program is a flagship initiative of the FAO’s Global Soil Partnership, playing a vital role in addressing soil degradation, improving agricultural productivity, and contributing to climate resilience. Through hands-on training, the program equips extension officers with practical tools and knowledge to support farmers in diagnosing soil issues, implementing conservation measures, and adopting climate-smart agricultural practices.

This collaborative effort reflects Belize’s ongoing commitment to sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. By investing in capacity building at both institutional and community levels, the program aims to enhance national food security and foster a culture of responsible soil management.