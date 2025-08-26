Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Government

Belize Launches National Soil Doctor Training Program to Strengthen Soil Conservation and Management

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, August 25, 2025. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through its Global Soil Partnership, has officially launched the Soil Doctor Training Program in Belize. This initiative aims to strengthen national capacity in soil conservation, sustainable land management, and farmer-to-farmer extension services.
The five-day training-of-trainers program, facilitated by FAO Soil Expert Juan Carlos Rey Brina, brings together agricultural extension officers from MAFSE and key stakeholders in soil conservation. These participants will be certified as trainers, tasked with supporting the development of a national network of “Soil Doctors”, community-level champions who will work directly with farmers across the country to promote best practices in soil health and management.
The Soil Doctor Program is a flagship initiative of the FAO’s Global Soil Partnership, playing a vital role in addressing soil degradation, improving agricultural productivity, and contributing to climate resilience. Through hands-on training, the program equips extension officers with practical tools and knowledge to support farmers in diagnosing soil issues, implementing conservation measures, and adopting climate-smart agricultural practices.
This collaborative effort reflects Belize’s ongoing commitment to sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. By investing in capacity building at both institutional and community levels, the program aims to enhance national food security and foster a culture of responsible soil management.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun