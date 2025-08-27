Saturday, August 30, 2025
Belize’s Fourth National Climate Week 2025: Advancing Adaptation and Resilience through Inclusive and Equitable Policy Engagement

Press Release, Belmopan, August 25, 2025. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, through the National Climate Change Office (NCCO), is proud to announce Belize’s Fourth National Climate Week, taking place from August 25-28, 2025, at Caribbean Motors, Belize City. The event will feature panel discussions and interactive booths and is open to all interested Belizeans. It will be followed by the National Climate Finance Forum on August 29, 2025, at Grand Resort and Residences, a closed-door session and not open to the public.
Held under the theme “Adapting Today, Sustaining Tomorrow: Resilient Roots, Greener Future,” Climate Week will open with a keynote address by the Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable John Briceño, and will feature a dynamic series of events, including:
• Day 1: Opening Ceremony and Youth Engagement
• Day 2: Forestry and Agriculture Showcase
• Day 3: Energy, Water, and Biodiversity Showcase
• Day 4: Policy, Youth, and Indigenous Leadership Focus
• Day 5: National Climate Finance Forum in collaboration with the Climate Finance Unit (CFU)
Climate Week 2025 aims to raise awareness about the evolution and significance of the Conference of Parties (COP) process while fostering dialogue and highlighting Belize’s national climate efforts, including its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), carbon market implementation, and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs). The event will also amplify the voices and leadership of women, Indigenous people, and youth in climate decision-making, promoting inclusive engagement as key pillars of climate resilience.
The National Climate Finance Forum will conclude the week, providing project proponents and stakeholders with a valuable platform to connect with potential funders, strengthen partnerships, and explore opportunities to secure the financing needed to implement tangible, high-impact climate actions across the country.
Throughout the week, informational and interactive booths representing government agencies, non-governmental organizations, the private sector, business enterprises,
and food vendors will be available on-site, fostering engagement and collaboration among participants. For more details and to access the full agenda of Climate Week 2025, please click the link: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16qNE5CBjV/

