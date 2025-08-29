Cabinet Brief for August 28, 2025

The Cabinet met on 26th August 2025.

• In an effort to decrease the cost to the Social Security Board (SSB) for serving the public, thereby contributing to the solvency of the fund by addressing the significant bank charges for processing payment transactions amounting to almost $1 million per year, Cabinet gave its support for a proposal for SSB to become a direct participant with special access to the national payment infrastructure operated by the Central Bank of Belize, known as the Automated Payment and Security Settlement Systems.

• Cabinet took note of the decision by the Government of the United States to issue an Executive Order eliminating the longstanding de minimis duty-free exemption for low-value shipments. “Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries” will take effect on 29th August 2025. Therefore, effective Wednesday, 27th August 2025, the Belize Postal Service will be suspending certain shipments containing goods destined for the United States until further notice. This new rule affects all postal operators worldwide.

• Hon. Orlando Habet, the Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, updated Cabinet on the decision of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) advisory opinion on climate change obligations and Belize’s significant role in this landmark opinion, as well as the implications of this decision for Belize. The ruling of the Court strengthens Belize’s position in global climate negotiations, bolsters the call for more funding for loss and damage, aligns national policies with international obligations, and plays a key role in regional leadership to strengthen climate policy.

• Cabinet took note of the progress to plant one million trees in Belize through the implementation of the Green Belize reforestation project, an initiative to restore degraded landscapes, promote sustainable land use, and build climate resilience countrywide. A Restoration Task Force, comprised of key stakeholder groups including academia, the private sector, and civil society, will be instituted to provide oversight, implementation, and guidance to assist in a national effort to reverse land degradation and promote sustainable development.

• Cabinet discussed the issue of the regional paint industry as it relates to the recent meeting of the Caribbean Council for Trade and Economic Development (COTED) to increase the Common External Tariff (CET) on paint and paint-related products and the issues that would impact Belize because of the alteration on paints and varnishes.

• Cabinet adopted the Least-Cost Rural Electrification Plan, which identified the most viable and cost-effective initiatives for expanding electricity access in Belize. Cabinet also gave its approval for the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics to work with stakeholders to undertake public electrification projects, including line extensions, mini-grid systems, and standalone solar PV systems for households.

• Finally, Cabinet encourages Belizeans to enjoy the festivities as the nation kicks off this year’s September Celebrations under the theme: Belize @44: Stronger Together, Rising Forever.