Immigration Ministry removes Recommender requirement from passport applications

The Ministry of Immigration announced that, effective September 1, 2025, the Recommender section has been officially eliminated from the Belize passport application form. The adjustment is part of the government’s ongoing effort to streamline services, reduce fraud and corruption, and strengthen the integrity of the passport process.

With the removal of this section, applying for a Belizean passport is now simpler and more convenient. Applicants are no longer required to secure a Recommender but must provide all necessary documentation to ensure smooth and timely processing. This change is expected to reduce delays and make the service more efficient for citizens nationwide.

“This change reflects our ongoing commitment to improving access to services while ensuring the security of our passport system,” the Ministry stated. Belizeans seeking passports are advised to visit the Immigration website or contact their nearest passport office for guidance on application requirements.

This update follows another major reform in the passport system. On October 24, 2022, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Immigration, launched the Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System (EPICS) and introduced new E-passports. The online system was designed to alleviate backlogs and expedite processing times. Under EPICS, the requirement for a Justice of the Peace identity verification also ended, further modernizing the process.

To apply for a Belizean passport under the updated system, applicants must provide a completed application form, proof of Belizean citizenship, valid identification, and two recent passport-size photographs. First-time applicants may be required to present additional supporting documents, such as a birth certificate or proof of nationality. Minors must have the consent of a parent or legal guardian. With the Recommender requirement removed, applicants must only ensure all documents are valid and correctly submitted to avoid delays.

The elimination of the Recommender section builds on past reforms and is expected to further improve accessibility for Belizeans at home and abroad. Officials believe that the combination of EPICS and the updated application process enhances transparency, reduces opportunities for abuse, and ensures greater efficiency in service delivery.

For more information on passport applications and other services, the Ministry of Immigration can be contacted through its website at www.immigration.gov.bz, by email at [email protected], or via WhatsApp at +501-610-2143.