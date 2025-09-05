Belize Advances National Early Warning Systems

Press Release, Belmopan, September 4, 2025. The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and partners, held the Second National Consultative Workshop on Early Warnings for All (EW4All) on September 2–3, 2025, in Belize City.

The two-day workshop built on the outcomes of the first national consultation held in May, where stakeholders validated Belize’s Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) gap analysis. This second workshop focused on reviewing and validating the EW4All National Implementation Roadmap, which sets out concrete steps, resources, and partnerships to strengthen Belize’s disaster preparedness and response capacities.

Representatives from government ministries, local authorities, civil society, academia, the private sector, and international partners participated in discussions and breakout sessions. Together, they refined strategies to ensure Belize’s early warning systems are inclusive, gender-responsive, disability-inclusive, and accessible to all communities.

Key achievements of the workshop included:

• Validation of the multi-year, multi-actor EW4All National Implementation Roadmap.

• Agreement on the framework for a national coordination mechanism to guide early warning efforts.

• Stronger commitments to inclusivity and a whole-of-society approach in early warning systems.

• Enhanced collaboration and alignment among national and international stakeholders.

The Early Warnings for All initiative, launched by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2022, seeks to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by life-saving early warning systems by 2027. Belize continues to advance this vision through strong national leadership and collaboration with partners, including the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the European Union through the EUCARES programme, and the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) initiative.