Prime Minister Takes Decisions in the Budna Matter

Press Release, Belmopan, September 8, 2025. Prime Minister John Briceño confirms that he received the Police Department’s Investigative Report, with regard to the Budna matter, from Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa, last Friday, September 5, 2025.

The Prime Minister found the Report to be incomplete and, therefore, unsatisfactory.

In the circumstances, the Prime Minister has directed that Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police, proceed on a leave of absence for forty-five (45) days, in the first instance. This leave is to commence with immediate effect.

Dr. Rosado’s leave, in the context of the high level of public interest in this matter, as well as the grave allegations made against the Police Department and the incomplete investigative report, is proper and proportionate at this time.

Simultaneously, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bart Jones, will be appointed as Acting Commissioner of Police for the period of Commissioner Rosado’s absence.

Both Dr. Rosado and Mr. Jones have assured the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa, of their cooperation, ensuring that all Police Department operations flow seamlessly during this period.

The Prime Minister further confirms that as of September 7, 2025, Police Officer Mr. Barrington Flowers has been placed on interdiction, based upon information gathered in the preliminary investigative report.

Acting Commissioner Jones has recommended that Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suzette Anderson, be immediately assigned the responsibility to complete the Police investigation into the Budna matter, with the goal of submitting a complete report by the end of this month.

Once the Investigative Report is properly prepared and submitted, the Prime Minister, along with the Cabinet, will act swiftly on its recommendations.

“Today’s decisions are a result of public information and the preliminary report regarding the Budna matter. Commissioner Rosado is acknowledged for his readiness to commence on a leave of absence to allow the Budna investigation to be completed free from any suggestion of conflicts or influence,” says Prime Minister Briceño. “The rule of law and the reputation of the Police Department are of foremost consideration.”

As appropriate, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Police Department will provide periodic updates in the process of its ongoing investigation.