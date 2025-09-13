Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS) Awarded ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Accreditation of it Fine Mass Laboratory

Press Release, September 11th, 2025 – The Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS) hosted a ceremony to unveil the accreditation of its Fine Mass Laboratory to the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 international standard for testing and calibration laboratories. This accreditation represents the culmination of years of dedication, investment, and collaboration and underscores the BBS’s commitment to advancing the field of metrology in Belize by providing internationally recognized, traceable calibration services.

Accreditation is the formal recognition by an independent body that a laboratory is competent to carry out specific tasks. It assures that calibration results are produced according to rigorous international requirements, thereby ensuring accuracy, reliability, and global acceptance. With this achievement, the BBS has secured its place on the global metrology stage by now being able to deliver internationally accepted measurement results in the calibration of Mass Standards and Non-Automatic Weighing Instruments (NAWI). The accredited scope of mass calibrations covers F1 mass standards and below (F2, M1, M3). Within the NAWI category, the accreditation includes calibrations of balances, analytical scales, and precision balances used in testing laboratories and production environments across Accuracy Classes I, II, and III.

The benefits of accreditation are far-reaching. For industry and commerce, it reduces technical barriers to trade by ensuring that Belizean calibration results are recognized internationally, thus opening doors for exports and regional competitiveness. For regulators and consumers, it strengthens trust in measurements used for health, safety, and environmental protection. For sectors such as agro-processing, industrial manufacturing, petroleum, aviation, healthcare, infrastructure, and academia, it ensures that critical measurements meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability, supporting efficiency and compliance.

The Belizean public is assured that the BBS remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen Belize’s national quality infrastructure (NQI) and enhance confidence in Belizean products and services through strategic milestones such as this accreditation.