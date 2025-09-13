Belize Protests Guatemalan Flag Incident at Sarstoon Island

Press Release, Belmopan, September 11, 2025. The Government of Belize confirms that tensions were diffused at the Sarstoon River on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, following interventions by the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs.

High-level discussions between senior officials from Belize and Guatemala were immediately undertaken, wherein Belize expressed its strong objection to the recent illegal placement of a Guatemalan flag on Sarstoon Island, which lies well within Belize’s sovereign borders. Belize also expressed concern about the presence and conduct of Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) personnel who supported this illegal action. Guatemalan officials subsequently confirmed that the Guatemalan flag was removed.

During those discussions, Belize and Guatemala committed to ensuring that actions that could lead to escalation or confrontation in the Sarstoon area are avoided.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to working together to address situations through dialogue and cooperation, building upon the framework established during the recent inter-ministerial meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Home Affairs of both countries. That meeting resulted in an agreement to develop and implement a coordinating mechanism to manage operations in the Sarstoon to prevent incidents of this nature.

The Government of Belize will be lodging a formal protest at the highest level against this violation of its territorial sovereignty and the aggressive actions that accompanied it.

The Government of Belize reaffirms its unwavering commitment to defend its territorial integrity and ensure that all actions taken by its security forces are guided by respect for the rule of law and the protection of Belize’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.