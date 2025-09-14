MoEST Meets with Stakeholders to Discuss School Hair Policy and Enforcement

Press Release. Belmopan. September 12, 2025. Officials from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST), led by Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Education, met with stakeholders to discuss growing concerns surrounding school hair policy and the enforcement of related rules.

The dialogue, held at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Belmopan, included Chief Executive Officer Dian Maheia, and Deputy Chief Education Officers, Cecilia Ramirez-Smith and Terri Wesby Langford. Stakeholders present were YaYa Marin Coleman of the UBAD Educational Foundation; Nadia Caliz, President of the Belize National Teachers’ Union; Keesha Young Flowers, Executive Secretary; Marshall Nunez, Disabilities Desk Coordinator; and Cynthia Pitts of the Human Rights Commission.

The meeting provided a platform for open discussion on challenges raised by students, parents, and educators regarding varied policies and practices related to students’ hair. All parties agreed on plans to address the matter collaboratively during the course of this academic year, including reviewing existing rules, developing clearer guidelines, and ensuring that policies are applied fairly and respectfully. It is the Ministry’s view that school rules and policies on personal grooming and professional dress should be promoted in an environment that supports the development of essential life skills and values without infringing on basic human rights of Belizean students.

The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to inclusive, equitable education free from discrimination and to continued dialogue with partners to resolve issues affecting students and schools.