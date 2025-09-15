Belize Participates in CCAD Ministerial Meeting to Strengthen Regional Climate and Environment Cooperation

Press Release, Belmopan, September 15, 2025. On September 10, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Milagro Matus and Grants and External Relations Coordinator Carlos Moreno represented the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management at the LXXIII Ordinary Council of Ministers Meeting of the Central American Commission of the Environment and Sustainable Development (CCAD), held in Panama City under the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Republic of Panama.

The meeting approved Panama’s regional priorities for July–December 2025, including connecting protected areas to safeguard biodiversity, advancing forest restoration, conserving mangroves and coastal ecosystems, strengthening cooperation within the Pacific Marine Corridor, and developing a regional carbon market. Ministers also agreed to pursue dialogue on intersectoral agendas, including environment, tourism, energy, solid waste management, and sargassum control.

While in Panama, CEO Matus held a bilateral meeting with Hon. Paino Henriquez, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources of the Dominican Republic, to explore opportunities for a technical exchange on solid waste management, an area in which the Dominican Republic has established a strong regulatory framework.

The Ministry reaffirms its dedication to working with CCAD member countries to advance sustainable development, biodiversity conservation, and climate action for the benefit of Belize and the Central American region.