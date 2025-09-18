Prime Minister John Briceño Delivers State of the Nation Address

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño delivered the annual State of the Nation address in Belmopan on September 16 before a large audience at the University of Belize. The ceremony featured a guard of honour inspection, raising the Belize flag, speeches, and introducing 44 newly naturalized Belizeans.



Each new citizen was called to the stage to receive a citizenship certificate. They hailed from countries including El Salvador, Honduras, Bangladesh, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Together, they sang the national anthem while the flag was raised.

Following opening remarks from Honourable Francis Fonseca, Minister of Immigration, Prime Minister Briceño highlighted economic growth reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “For the third year running, the IMF could hardly have been more positive. The growth for 2024 stood at 8.1%, with the first half of the year projected for further expansion,” he said. “For the first time in living memory, employment has surged to over 95% with widespread reports of worker shortages in the private sector.” Briceño added that employers continue searching for workers and that the minimum wage will soon rise to $6 per hour.

On agriculture, he acknowledged challenges in the sugar industry due to crop diseases. “The next crop is expected to fall by 15% to 20% in sugarcane production. Yet the farmers, millers, and government are undeterred,” he said. He also highlighted growth in coconut production. “Today, 18,000 acres of coconuts are planted, just over 22 containers of coconut water, and just over 700,000 nuts have been exported up to the end of July,” he reported. “The export of nuts and coconut water is expected to generate an estimated $4 million in 2025, when just a few years ago, this commodity was confined to domestic consumption.”

Turning to tourism, Briceño reported that through July, 364,418 overnight visitors arrived in Belize, a 1.3% increase compared to last year. Cruise arrivals also rose, with 595,682 passengers recorded, a 5.3% increase. He noted that airline routes are expanding, including new Air Canada service from Montreal and an additional low-cost Spirit Airlines route from Fort Lauderdale later this year. He further reported that 621 new hotel rooms are coming online this year, particularly in Ambergris Caye and Placencia.

Briceño also outlined improvements at Philip Goldson International Airport, including upgrades to the terminal, apron, and parking facilities. He briefly mentioned the potential for connectivity with Mexico’s Tren Maya system, which he said could unlock significant opportunities if developed with strong environmental safeguards. On security, he emphasized the need to safeguard cities, towns, villages, and borders to build confidence among citizens, visitors, and investors.

Addressing a recent controversy, Briceño spoke about the case of Belizean citizen Joseph Budna, who was allegedly abducted and handed to Guatemalan authorities. The incident has placed the Belize Police Department under scrutiny, with Commissioner of Police Dr. Richard Rosado now on administrative leave. Briceño firmly denied any government involvement. “I wish to reiterate that this government did not and will never sanction an extrajudicial extradition of any Belizean, no matter their situation,” he said. “Wherever the police investigation leads into that matter, justice will be applied and prevail.”

On energy, he announced progress in renewable projects. “To bolster production and keep up with demand, a new agreement was signed just a few weeks ago for the generation of 15 MW of solar power,” he said. “By the end of this year, we expect to sign four more agreements totalling an additional 80 MW of solar power.” These projects, valued at over $140 million, will come online by 2026. “I am energized by our nation’s vigorous health, by its dynamic transformation,” Briceño declared.

While the prime minister painted an optimistic picture, the Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Panton, disagreed. She argued that his address ignored the most pressing issues facing Belizeans. “The response highlighted a long list of unresolved problems, including the spiralling cost of living, which is pushing many families to the brink of poverty, high fuel prices despite low global crude prices, and the unbearable weight of taxation on working Belizeans,” Panton said. She also criticized the administration over public health, housing costs, corruption, and security issues, alleging that Belize’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are under threat and that international agreements are being signed in secrecy.

Panton concluded that the prime minister avoided these matters because, in her view, his administration has no credible plan to address them.