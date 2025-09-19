Belize Addressing Tensions with Guatemala at the Sarstoon Diplomatically

Belize has been responding diplomatically to recent Guatemalan military incursions into its southern waters following two incidents on September 10 and 13 at the Sarstoon River. The Guatemalan navy claims the entire river belongs to their country. They attempted to block access when a group of Belizeans with the Belize Territorial Volunteers, escorted by the Belize Defence Force (BDF) and Coast Guard, visited the area. The Government of Belize (GOB) has raised the matter with its international allies and has received support from regional and international organizations.

On September 17, the Commonwealth condemned the Guatemalan military’s behavior. Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchway said she was deeply disturbed by the incursions. “I am deeply disturbed by recent reports that the Guatemalan Army hoisted its flag on Belizean territory, attempted to intercept a Belizean military vessel, and obstructed Belizeans from using the Sarstoon River,” she said. Botchway added that such actions threaten regional stability and undermine efforts to strengthen ties between the neighboring countries. “They are unacceptable. I unequivocally condemn them. I commend the Belizean military for responding with professionalism and restraint on each occasion to avoid further escalation, while asserting Belize’s legal position,” she stated.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also supported Belize, calling on Guatemala to ensure its military desists from illegally entering Belizean territory. CARICOM warned that such aggressive actions could raise tensions, escalate conflict, and endanger those using the Sarstoon River.

In Belize, the political movement Belize People’s Front urged the government to take a stronger stance. “Appeasement has clearly failed. It is time for Belize to shift from satin glove diplomacy to assertive diplomacy—a strong, measured, and unwavering defence of our nation’s sovereignty,” the group said. They recommended increased patrols and monitoring along the western border, the Chiquibul Forest Reserve, and the Sarstoon River. “These areas must be secured with consistent, well-supported joint operations between the BDF and relevant agencies.” They stressed that this was not a call for hostility but unity, strength, and dignity. “Belize must send a clear, unwavering message that our independence is not up for negotiations, and our territory is not for intimidation.”

The Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Tracy Panton, also issued a strong declaration, stating that Belize’s sovereignty is non-negotiable. She called on citizens to unite amid renewed tensions in the nation’s defense. Panton emphasized that Belize’s borders and independence were won through generations of struggle and sacrifice and should never be subject to compromise, political convenience, or foreign provocation.

In a September 16 press release, GOB reaffirmed its sovereignty over its side of the Sarstoon. “The unalterable fact is that the boundary between Belize and Guatemala was established in the 1859 Treaty as the mid-channel of the Sarstoon River. Sarstoon Island lies squarely within Belize’s sovereign territory. Furthermore, the 1859 Treaty provides that the channels of the river are equally free and open to the vessels of both countries.”

Despite this, the Guatemalan navy has continued to enforce its claim to the entire river and the island. The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended its military, expressing “deep regret” at the incidents but insisting that their actions were constitutional and aimed at defending sovereignty while avoiding confrontation.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo attributed the tensions to the unresolved territorial dispute, which both countries have agreed to settle at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “From the Guatemalan side, we need to be clear about the defence of sovereignty and avoid this issue from escalating into something else because we are already committed to the solution of the problem,” Arévalo said.

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño said Belize will continue to address the matter diplomatically and echoed that the dispute will be resolved at the ICJ. He reaffirmed that Belize looks forward to the vindication of its position and emphasized the need for both countries to refrain from actions that could worsen the dispute.

The incidents highlight the urgency of establishing a cooperation mechanism for the Sarstoon and nearby maritime spaces. A proposed Sarstoon Protocol has been discussed to demonstrate both countries’ commitment to peace and security, but Guatemala has reportedly not agreed to such an arrangement.