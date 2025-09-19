Belize to Implement CARICOM Free Movement with Three Countries

As of October 1st, Belize, Barbados, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to begin implementing the free movement of their citizens among these countries. The development has drawn mixed reactions. Some worry it could affect Belize’s labor sector. In contrast, others see it as an opportunity for Belizeans to explore work abroad and for the country to benefit from skilled Caribbean workers.

Several island residents told The San Pedro Sun that the government must carefully monitor the new arrangement. Some noted that while skilled labor is needed, there should be a balance to ensure Belizeans are not excluded from available opportunities. Others added that any migration of citizens from these countries should be well-screened to avoid future problems.

Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez has welcomed the initiative, stating that Belize needs skilled workers. In previous interviews, he pointed out that once the new General Hospital in San Pedro is completed, it will require trained personnel. “They have more than capable people out there that can come to work here in Belize,” Perez said, while clarifying that Belizean skilled workers will also play a role in the project.

With implementation only weeks away, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) explained on September 15 that under the full free movement regime, the four participating countries have agreed to grant their nationals the right to enter, reside, work, and remain indefinitely in each other’s territories without the need for a work or residency permit. A CARICOM statement added that nationals will also have access to emergency and primary health care, and to public primary and secondary education, while living in these countries.

This decision was reached at the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government held in Jamaica. It falls under the Enhanced Cooperation Chapter of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, which allows groups of at least three Member States to advance integration among themselves if the Community cannot attain the objectives. The arrangement expands what is already offered under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), which provides certification to facilitate employment across the region.

The Government of Belize has urged citizens not to fear the measure, calling it a sign of the country’s strong commitment to CARICOM.

In July, Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño emphasized that the private sector needs more employees. “We need more workers, desperately, not only at the lower level but also in middle management and upper management, so we are hoping that by doing that, instead of bringing people from England or anywhere in the world, our CARICOM brothers and sisters can come to Belize to help in the development of this country,” he said.

The Opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) is less convinced. UDP Senator Patrick Faber raised concerns about job competition and migration control, particularly the lack of housing. “The government cannot take care of the existing citizenry of this country, and now they will bring people for us to take care of them,” Faber said.