Monday, September 22, 2025
Government

DFC Attends GCF Regional Dialogue in Latin America

Press Release- Belmopan, Belize – September 15, 2025 — The Development Finance Corporation (DFC) continues to advance its commitment to climate finance and sustainable development with the participation of its leadership team at the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Regional Dialogue with Latin America and the Caribbean, currently taking place in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from September 15–17, 2025.
This follows a recent high-level meeting between the DFC Executive Team and Mrs. Kristin Lang, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the GCF. The visit was paramount to the furtherance of DFC’s efforts to solidify accreditation with the GCF, a critical step in expanding Belize’s access to climate finance opportunities.
Representing the DFC at the regional dialogue are Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Henry N. Anderson, and Environmental and Social Safeguard Specialist/Climate Champion, Ms. Veronica Manzanero. They are joined by representatives from the Ministry of Economic Transformation, including Mr. Carlos Pol, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Leroy Martinez, Director of the Climate Finance Unit.
The Regional Dialogue provides a platform for accredited and prospective entities, government officials, and partners across Latin America and the Caribbean to engage directly with the GCF on strategic priorities, capacity building, and pathways to mobilize climate financing for transformative projects.
CEO Henry N. Anderson emphasized:
“The DFC is committed to ensuring Belize’s resilience in the face of climate change. Strengthening our partnership with the GCF and expanding access to resources will allow us to drive meaningful, sustainable investments that safeguard livelihoods and promote inclusive economic growth.”
The DFC’s ongoing collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Transformation reinforces Belize’s national agenda to mainstream climate action across sectors and mobilize international support to accelerate the country’s transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy.

