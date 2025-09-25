Prime Minister Briceño participates in UN Sustainable Economy Summit

On Wednesday, September 24th, Prime Minister Honorable John Briceño and his delegation participated in the first Biennial Summit for a Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Global Economy. The event, held during the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, aimed to strengthen existing ties and establish additional coordination between the UN and international financial institutions. It also focused on accelerating reforms to the global economic system and enhancing the voice and representation of developing countries.

The summit, themed Implementing Commitments on Financing Development, brought together world leaders to advance strategies for stronger global cooperation in driving sustainable growth. Prime Minister Briceño emphasized Belize’s commitment to equitable development, resilience, and shared prosperity. According to the organizers, his participation underscores Belize’s active role in shaping international dialogue and securing partnerships to address pressing global challenges. They noted that such engagement also creates valuable opportunities for small states, such as Belize.

The UN General Assembly’s High-Level Week has already convened more than 150 world leaders, ministers, and representatives of civil society to address pressing global challenges. Discussions have focused on reforming international financial institutions, closing the climate finance gap, ensuring an equitable digital transition, and reinforcing multilateralism in the face of geopolitical tensions. At the Biennial Summit itself, leaders reiterated the need for more substantial alignment between the UN, the IMF, and the World Bank, while pressing for greater inclusion of developing nations in global economic decision-making.

Several world leaders also used their addresses to call for urgent action on climate change, conflict resolution, and accountability on long-standing pledges. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced new climate targets, French President Emmanuel Macron urged unity to defend multilateralism, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the dangers of unchecked aggression. These appeals have underscored the urgency of collective action at a time of overlapping global crises.

As the General Assembly continues, Prime Minister Briceño is scheduled to deliver his national address on Friday, September 26th. The annual gathering of world leaders is expected to focus on urgent issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, and financing for vulnerable economies. Belize has consistently used this platform to highlight the challenges faced by small states. Briceño is expected to call for more decisive international action on climate resilience and emphasize the urgent need for financing mechanisms that enable developing nations to adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.