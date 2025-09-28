Belize Fulfills ILO Obligation with Labor Standards Submission

Press Release – Belmopan, Belize – September 23, 2025 – The Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour, and Local Government announces that Belize has fulfilled its obligation under Article 19 of the Constitution of the International Labour Organization (ILO). This was achieved through the submission of International Labour Standards, adopted by the International Labour Conference during the period 1990 to 2025, to the National Assembly.

The submission, entitled “Submission of International Labour Standards adopted by the International Labour Conference at twenty-four (24) sessions held between 1990 to 2025,” was formally tabled before the House of Representatives on September 12, 2025, and before the Senate on September 15, 2025.

This action covers forty-six (46) conventions, recommendations, and protocols, including the most recent instruments adopted at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference in June 2025: Convention No. 192 and Recommendation No. 209 on Biological Hazards in the Working Environment.

By completing this process, Belize reaffirms its commitment to advancing decent work and social justice through transparent governance and respect for its international obligations. The Ministry extends appreciation to the National Assembly for its collaboration in fulfilling this important responsibility.