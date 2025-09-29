Member of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Participates in HighLevel Gender Equality Gathering in Brazil

Press Release, Friday, September 26, 2025 — Senator Brittney Galvez, a member of the WPC, participated in the 17th Gathering of the ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network for Gender Equality, which took place on September 25 and 26, 2025, in Brasilia, Brazil. The two-day forum convened parliamentarians and experts from across the Americas and the Caribbean to discuss practical strategies for advancing gender equality and the protection of women’s rights.

Senator Galvez served as a panelist in the session titled “Data, Tools, and Strategies to Eradicate Gender Disparities in the Americas and the Caribbean”, which was held on Friday, September 26 at the Serzedello Correa Institute. This panel focused on leveraging data and research to inform and strengthen legislative efforts aimed at reducing gender disparities and empowering women.

Senator Galvez’s participation in this forum reflects her continued leadership and active engagement on key issues related to gender equity, inclusive policymaking, and evidence-based legislative action. She shared insights from Belize’s national efforts and contributed to the hemispheric exchange of strategies aimed at closing gender gaps and strengthening democratic institutions.

Parliamentarians also engaged in solution-oriented dialogue on pressing challenges, including structural inequalities, pushback against inclusion efforts, and emerging complexities related to technology. The event prioritized practical approaches and tools to support legislative work that benefits women in all their diversity.

Senator Galvez is scheduled to return to Belize on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Her presence at this high-level event reinforces Belize’s regional commitment to promoting equality and ensuring that women’s rights remain a central focus in the development of public policy.

The Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is a Committee of the National Assembly comprising of members from both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The WPC remains committed to advancing gender equality, amplifying the voices of women in leadership, and supporting legislative initiatives that promote equity, inclusion, and the protection of women’ s rights in Belize and across the region.