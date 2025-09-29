Opening of Queen Conch Fishing Season

Public Notice – The Fisheries Administrator hereby reminds the public that in accordance with the Fisheries Resources Act Chapter 210 of the Laws of Belize, the Conch Season will officially open from October 1st, 2025, to June 30th, 2026. The public is advised that if the conch production quota is realized earlier, the conch season will be declared closed.

Fisheries Regulations that relate to Queen Conch (Strombus gigas) are as follows:

(1) No person shall take in the waters of Belize or buy, sell, or have in his possession-

(a) any conch between the 1st of July to 30th of September, inclusive, in any year.

(b) (i)At any time, conch the overall shell length of which does not exceed 7 inches (17.8 centimetres)

(ii) the weight of unprocessed conch taken which does not exceed 7 ½ ounces (213 grams);

(iii) the weight of partially processed (market clean) conch taken which does not exceed 3 ounces (85 grams)

(iv) the weight of fully processed (fillet) conch taken which does not exceed 2 ¾ ounces (78 grams).

(2) No fisherman shall buy, sell, or have in his possession in Belize, fillet, or diced conch (Strombus gigas) meat other than market clean, except under a special permit issued by the Fisheries Administrator.

(3) No person or establishment shall buy, sell or have in his possession diced conch (Strombus gigas) meat except under a special permit issued by the Fisheries Administrator.

(4) No person shall export or attempt to export conch more than any quota granted in accordance with the Fisheries Resources Act.

The Fisheries Department advises the Public to report any illegal fisheries activity by calling telephone number: 224-4552 or by emailing [email protected]