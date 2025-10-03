Belizeans Gain Full Access in Three CARICOM States

Effective Wednesday, October 1st, Belizeans can now live and work freely in Barbados, Dominica, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. As part of an agreement among the countries, citizens will be allowed to stay indefinitely and work without a permit. They will also have access to basic healthcare and public education for children. The historic initiative was agreed to in July during the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting held in Jamaica.

Belize reported the first recipient of this program on Wednesday, after a national from Barbados arrived via the Philip Goldson International Airport. The Barbadian was welcomed in Belize and granted an indefinite stay under the new CARICOM agreement on the free movement of persons.

In recent weeks, officials from the four countries finalized the details of the new arrangement. Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Tricia Gideon, explained what Belizeans can expect when the policy takes effect. She noted that it has been in the planning for years. Upon arrival, all member states have agreed that you will receive an indefinite stay stamp in your passport. I believe Barbados will have a registration process, and it is for you to obtain their national health ID,” Gideon said. “For Belize, it will be different. You won’t have to do their registration process. Immigration will obtain all your relevant information upon arrival, and you will be able to access your Social Security card once you have that stamp.”

According to Gideon, citizens of these countries arriving in Belize will also have access to social services, healthcare, and education. She emphasized the need for proper documentation, particularly for children enrolling in schools. “These include the report card, transcripts, and learning outcomes from their class, so that they can be placed properly and they will be treated just like a Belizean,” she said. “For health services, they need to bring their medical records, so that the transition is seamless and the provision of healthcare services can continue.”

Gideon highlighted that this new stage of regional integration will also benefit trade. The process of doing business within these countries is expected to be faster and easier. “For example, someone coming from Barbados to open a business in Belize, after getting my stamp in my CARICOM passport, I can get my Social Security card and then apply online to the Companies Registry right away and open my business establishment,” she explained. She added that it will strengthen business connections among the four nations. Gideon advised Belizeans interested in relocating to research carefully before making the move.

The government expressed optimism about this new chapter, noting that it is expected to attract not only trade but also skilled labor. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, a general hospital is under construction and, as previously noted by Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez, the facility hopes to attract medical staff from other Caribbean nations. The hospital is expected to be completed by December 2026. Another priority under consideration is the establishment of a direct flight between Belize and the Caribbean region. Currently, travel to CARICOM member states from Belize is only available through the United States or Panama.