Compol Rosado Reinstated; Cabinet Recommends Independent Investigation

On September 30th, Dr. Richard Rosado, Commissioner of Police, returned to duty after being placed on a 45-day administrative leave to allow for investigations into the controversial abduction of Belizean Ryan Joseph Budna. The leave, which lasted only 23 days, was ended after the Cabinet determined that an inquiry found no evidence linking Rosado to the case. Cabinet directed that his leave of absence be terminated and that he resumes active duty immediately.

Rosado had been placed on leave following allegations against police officers in connection with Budna’s abduction and concerns over an incomplete police investigative report. Prime Minister John Briceño had described the suspension as necessary given the seriousness of the allegations and the high level of public concern.

Deputy Commissioner Bart Jones resumed his former role after Rosado’s reinstatement. In a statement, Cabinet noted, “Considering the fact that the evidence, as disclosed in the Inquiry Report, does not in any way implicate Commissioner of Police, Dr. Richard Rosado, Cabinet has requested that his leave of absence be discontinued and that he return to active duty effective immediately.”

At the same time, the Cabinet recommended that an independent investigation be conducted into the Budna case to preserve the integrity of the inquiry. It was also emphasized that officers involved would not be allowed to speak to the media to protect the process, especially if the matter proceeds to court. The recommendations have been referred to the Attorney General for legal guidance on implementation.

Opposition Leader Tracy Panton criticized the reinstatement as premature and a “mockery of justice.” She described the decision as “egregious” and said the call for an independent investigation was belated, accusing the government of attempting to suppress full disclosure in the case.

No official date has been set for the start of the independent investigation.