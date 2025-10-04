Guatemala Responds to Prime Minister Briceño’s UN Speech

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño addressed the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), raising issues from climate change to Guatemala’s aggression at the Sarstoon River. His remarks were widely praised in Belize but drew a response from Guatemalan authorities, who said his comments on the Sarstoon were unnecessary since the incident had been quickly addressed and the territorial, insular, and maritime claim had already been submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Briceño delivered his speech on September 26th in New York City. Two key topics included climate change, where he reminded the international community that Belize is the fifth most vulnerable Small Island Developing State (SIDS) and ranks second worldwide in terms of impacts from extreme weather. “Rising seas are already displacing some coastal communities. Extreme heat strains our energy systems, and unpredictable rainfall threatens our farmers,” he said. “Fishers must now travel further and risk more for declining catches in warming seas. Food security is under threat. So too are the health of our people, their livelihoods, and the survival of our ecosystems.”

Briceño called on developed nations to act with greater urgency. “Belize urges the G20, responsible for 80% of emissions, to commit to more ambitious emission reduction targets. Developed nations and development banks must lead the mobilization of $1.3 trillion in climate finance and prioritize SIDS, whose adaptation and loss and damage needs are most urgent,” he stressed. He added that the global financial system should reward environmental stewardship and recognize the true value of natural assets for long-term resilience.

Turning to recent Guatemalan military actions at the Sarstoon River, Briceño condemned the provocations. “Over the last two weeks, my country has chosen to act with restraint and caution in the face of repeated aggression and provocative actions by our neighbor, Guatemala, at our southern boundary — actions which seek to challenge Belize’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he told the Assembly. He reminded delegates that Belize joined the UN in 1981, thereby securing global recognition of its sovereignty and borders, which were agreed upon in 1859. “Although Belize’s territory is contested, the country remains firm, not belligerent, tested but not subdued, threatened but not deterred, because the rule of law is on our side,” he added. Belize and Guatemala submitted the dispute to the ICJ in 2019 and are awaiting oral hearings next year, with a ruling expected to follow.

Briceño demanded that Guatemala cease provocative behavior that undermines friendly relations and invited them to collaborate on confidence-building measures for the Sarstoon and surrounding maritime areas — a proposal Guatemala has declined.

In response, the Guatemalan delegation pointed to President Bernardo Arévalo’s September 23rd address, in which he expressed confidence that the ICJ ruling would resolve the dispute. “We are at a historic opportunity to open a new stage of relationship between both countries,” Arévalo said. Guatemala reiterated its commitment to resolving the matter peacefully, stating: “Guatemala reiterates its commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations with Belize based on mutual respect, peaceful cooperation, and the observance of international law.”

Regarding the Sarstoon incidents, Guatemala stated that immediate measures were taken, including meetings between the defense ministries of both countries and direct talks between President Arévalo and Prime Minister Briceño. “That’s why we are surprised by the content of the Belize Prime Minister’s speech. We are also concerned that an imprecise version of what happened is being spread, both in domestic and international media, as well as in international forums such as the United Nations, CARICOM, and the Commonwealth. It does not contribute to strengthening mutual trust and confidence, nor does it foster the environment required for a peaceful settlement of the disputes,” the statement added.

The most recent Guatemalan military incursions into Belizean waters at the Sarstoon were recorded on September 10th and 13th, when the Guatemalan navy attempted to block Belizeans, including members of the Belize Territorial Volunteers, who were escorted by the Belize Defence Force and Coast Guard. Guatemala maintains its claim that the entire Sarstoon belongs to it. Since then, the Government of Belize has raised the matter with international allies, receiving support from regional and global organizations.