Belize Represented at CTU/ICT Week 2025 in Jamaica

Press Release, Belmopan, October 6, 2025. Dr. Leroy Almendarez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, and Dr. Marsha Price, Postmaster General of the Belize Postal Services, are representing Belize at the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU)/ICT Week 2025, which is being held from September 29 – October 3, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica.

CTU/ICT Week 2025, held under the theme “Driving Change, Connecting Futures,” brings together ICT ministers, government officials, industry leaders, and experts from across the region to discuss strategic initiatives and challenges such as 5G expansion, artificial intelligence, digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and climate action.

During the meetings, there were meaningful engagements on the region’s readiness to adapt to technological innovations and strengthen competitiveness, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence. Following the recent de minimis announcement by the United States, both CEO Almendarez and Postmaster General Price met with Mr. Lati Mata, the Director of Postal Technology at the Universal Postal Union (UPU), to explore opportunities for strengthening Belize’s postal technology systems. Bilateral meetings were also held with the Hon. DaryI Vaz, MP, Jamaica’s Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Through participation in CTU/ICT Week 2025, Belize continues to strengthen partnerships with regional and international stakeholders, advancing national goals for digital transformation, energy development, and modernization of postal services.