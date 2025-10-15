Government-managed Lottery Generates Over $200 Million in Two Years

The Belize Government Lotteries Limited (BGLL) has reported strong performance since the government assumed management of Boledo and the national lottery two years ago. The agency projects total sales of over $200 million, with revenues primarily directed toward free healthcare and education. As BGLL continues to expand, its management plans to further modernize the system through technology and innovation.

The announcement was made on October 10th at an event in Belize City. Managing Director Janel Espat shared that Boledo and Lottery sales have shown impressive growth during their first year under public management. “During our first calendar year, our sales were $180 million,” Espat said. She added that, for the second consecutive year, sales are expected to reach $245 million.

Espat explained that BGLL’s contributions to national programs such as health and education remain a core part of its mission. “We have made contributions to the Government of Belize, specifically for the National Health Insurance (NHI) project, in the amount of $22 million,” she said. “At BGLL, our responsibility ends with making the disbursement.” She noted that once the funds are transferred, the Ministry of Finance determines their final allocation.

Dr. Ramon Figueroa, General Manager of the NHI program, emphasized that the lottery’s contributions have been crucial in expanding access to healthcare. “We deal with the overall budget for the NHI, so we get a combination of general revenue, the government’s contribution from general revenue,” Figueroa explained. “When the government decided to have the lottery as part of the financing for NHI, that is what has allowed us to be able to expand.”

He noted that this expansion has reached the northern districts of Corozal and Orange Walk, and more recently, the Cayo District.

To make purchasing easier, BGLL has also launched a mobile app for Boledo, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot games. Available on both Android and iOS, the app lets users play from anywhere on their smartphones or tablets. Transactions can be made through DigiWallet, and winnings can be received via DigiWallet or local bank accounts.

The NHI program has also expanded to the Cayes. In July 2024, the program was officially launched in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, with two private health centers accredited under it: San Carlos Medical Center, located on Pescador Drive, and San Pedro Urgent Care, situated north of town.

In September 2024, the NHI program was extended to Caye Caulker, where private clinics and pharmacies, Dr. D’s Clinic and Prescription Value Pharmacy, joined the network to offer primary healthcare and medication at reduced costs.

As Belizeans continue to support the Boledo, Ordinary Lottery, and Jackpot, more funds are expected to be generated for health, education, and other public services. The government’s goal remains to ensure that lottery proceeds benefit national development and help improve the quality of life for all Belizeans.

To register for NHI, individuals can sign up at their respective area offices or with accredited institutions using their Social Security Card. Those with expired cards may still register using their Social Security number.