Let’s Talk Water: CWWA Conference Held in Belize for the First Time

For the first time, Belize hosted the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference. Organized in collaboration with Belize Water Services (BWS) Ltd, the 34th annual edition of the event took place from October 20th to 24th at the Grand Caribe Resort in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The week-long conference created an engaging environment where hundreds of regional stakeholders and government officials networked, shared ideas, and explored solutions to the challenges facing the water sector.

Held under the theme “Engineering Progress Together,” the conference officially opened on Monday, October 20th, with approximately 300 water and wastewater professionals in attendance. The first sessions included pre-conference workshops and a high-level forum featuring several distinguished speakers.

CWWA Executive Director Laurayne Lucky emphasized the forum’s long-standing purpose of fostering collaboration and problem-solving. “Caribbean ministers, technocrats, and partners come together to confront challenges, share best practices, track progress, and chart a collective path forward,” she said.

CWWA President Candice Santana highlighted the importance of innovation and unity across the region. “We are united by purpose. The Caribbean is not small; it is a constellation of powerful voices. Together we can be a global model for climate resilience and water security,” she remarked.

BWS Executive Chairman Cornelio Acosta Jr. noted that the high level of participation demonstrates the Caribbean’s growing prominence in the water sector. “Belize Water Services is proud to stand not only as Belize’s national utility but as an active partner in the Caribbean family of water operations,” Acosta said. “This year’s partnership with CWWA for the 34th annual conference and exhibition is a testament to that commitment.” He added that BWS continues to collaborate with regional partners through shared training, exchanges, and participation in joint initiatives to advance progress across the Caribbean.

Belize’s Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics, Honourable Michel Chebat, underscored the need for stronger regulatory frameworks that allow utilities to recover costs while safeguarding vulnerable communities. “Financial sustainability and social equity must go hand in hand,” he stated. “The Caribbean has always been strongest when we act as one region with one purpose.”

Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño described the conference as an opportunity to explore how Caribbean nations can “engineer progress together.” He remarked, “Progress does not happen by accident—it is designed, tested, built, and improved. To engineer progress means to design solutions, build partnerships, and improve lives. It also means using innovation, policy, and resources to make water systems more reliable, equitable, and climate resilient.” Briceño reiterated that regional unity remains essential to achieving resilience, emphasizing that collaboration, shared expertise, and aligned strategies strengthen the Caribbean as a whole.

Other speakers included representatives from the World Bank, the Green and Blue Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Throughout the week, participants attended high-level and technical sessions, as well as networking events and tours. A charity 5K Walk/Run was also organized to raise funds for the Hope Haven Children’s Home in San Pedro. Other activities included a cultural night featuring a friendly “Water and Rum” competition. BWS in Caye Caulker took first place in the water category, while Rom Rincon Rum from Bonaire, a special municipality of the Netherlands, won the rum competition.

The conference agenda also included the CWWA Annual General Meeting, additional networking sessions, and an awards ceremony. This year’s edition introduced the @300 Water Leader initiative by Global Water Intelligence, which aims to accelerate the success of 300 utilities to provide water and sanitation access to an additional 300 million people worldwide by 2030.