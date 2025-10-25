Belize Secures BZ$10 Million from Adaptation Fund for Climate Resilience and Water Security

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize, October 20, 2025 — The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET), Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government (MRT), and the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT) are pleased to announce the approval of the project Securing Water Resources through Solar Energy and Innovative Adaptive Management (SEAM). One of 18 new projects approved by the Fund at its 45th Board Meeting in Bonn, Germany, the SEAM Project represents a significant milestone in Belize’s ongoing efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve access to sustainable water systems in vulnerable rural communities.

Financed through the Adaptation Fund’s Large Innovation funding window, this BZ$10 million project will support the communities of Boom Creek, Dolores, and Otoxha in the Toledo District, and Copper Bank in the Corozal District in promoting innovative water security solutions in a changing climate. The project will be implemented over five years and is expected to directly impact over 1,800 persons through improved water access.

Key components of the project, which will be implemented by PACT and executed by the Ministry of Rural Transformation, include:

• Design and construction of solar-powered hybrid water systems to provide safe and sustainable water supply to households.

• Ecosystem restoration and livelihood diversification, particularly for women, through reforestation, watershed rehabilitation, and agroforestry.

• Capacity building and governance strengthening to empower local water boards and promote equitable participation in water management.

Implementation of the SEAM Project is expected to begin following the signing of the grant agreement in early 2026. Once underway, it will serve as a model for scaling integrated climate adaptation approaches in other rural areas across Belize.

From design to approval, the SEAM project marks a significant achievement made possible through the collective efforts of the MRT, Climate Finance Unit, PACT, and their respective line ministries.

This is the third program approved by the Adaptation Fund to support Belize’s national initiatives to build climate resilience. The Government of Belize thanks the Adaptation Fund for its continued support and looks forward to implementing this transformative project alongside our community partners.