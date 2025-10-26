Taiwan ICDF and Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management Host Closing Ceremony for Flood Warning Capacity Improvement for the Belize River Basin Project

Press Release, Belmopan, October 23, 2025. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, in partnership with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) and the National Taiwan University (NTU), hosted the official closing ceremony and achievement exhibition for the Flood Warning Capacity Improvement for the Belize River Basin (FWCIBRB) Project.

As an extension of the Belize Urban Resilience and Disaster Prevention Project, the FWCIBRB initiative aimed to strengthen flood preparedness and response in key metropolitan areas within the Belize River Basin. It expanded early warning systems originally developed for San Ignacio, enabling up to three hours of advance flood alerts, and provided technical training to enhance the capabilities of Belizean disaster response agencies.

The event marked the conclusion of a collaborative effort to improve flood resilience through interagency coordination, community engagement, and capacity building. NTU experts worked closely with national agencies, including the Department of the Environment (DOE), National Meteorological Service (NMS), National Hydrological Service (NHS), and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Key activities included resilient community workshops in St. Paul’s and Willows Bank, a demonstration drill in Santa Familia Village, public awareness lectures, and the distribution of preparedness kits and educational materials. The exhibition featured a project video, stakeholder testimonials, and certificate presentations to trained community members.

The Ministry extends its sincere appreciation to Taiwan ICDF, NTU, and all participating institutions for their dedication to building a more resilient Belize River Basin.