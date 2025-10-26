The Government of Belize Secures BZD$3 million Grant to Promote Sustainable and Deforestation-Free Agriculture

Press Release, Belmopan, October 23, 2025. The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Economic Transformation, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise, and the Permanent Mission of Belize to the United Nations, is proud to announce the approval of a BZD$3 million grant from the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security (MASE). This significant funding underscores Belize’s commitment to sustainable development and climate resilience.

This new grant will complement the ongoing Sustainable and Inclusive Belize Program, which is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank. Together, these investments will strengthen efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and deforestation-free value chains.

This initiative is under the framework of the memorandum of understanding on sustainable development between MASE and the CARICOM States. The funds will support the Market Integration of Deforestation-Free Value Chains in the Sustainable and Inclusive Belize Project, fostering innovation, resource mobilization, and co-financing business plans for farmer groups and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The project aligns with Belize’s strategic priorities outlined in the National Agriculture and Food Policy, and the Plan Belize Medium-Term Development Strategy (MTDS). Its primary goal is to strengthen Belize’s capacity to connect potential deforestation-free value chains with national and international markets, as well as promoting environmentally sustainable agricultural practices.

This partnership exemplifies Belize’s unwavering dedication to poverty eradication, fostering sustainable agriculture, improving food security, and protecting the country’s natural resources. The Government remains committed to supporting innovative growth in Belize’s agricultural landscape, ensuring a resilient and sustainable future for all citizens.