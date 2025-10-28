Caribbean Leaders Chart a Sustainable Future for Water at CWWA Conference

The first-ever Belize edition of the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) Conference and Exhibition concluded on October 23rd in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, with a closing ceremony that featured speeches, awards, and the introduction of new board members. The 34th annual conference highlighted innovation, collaboration, and Caribbean culture, all of which came together to shape the future of water and wastewater management across the region.

Hosted in partnership with Belize Water Services Ltd. (BWSL), the event was held under the theme “Engineering Progress Together: Collective Action for a Connected Region.” It brought together government officials, utility leaders, private sector representatives, development banks, and members of the academic community. Throughout the week-long program, participants explored new solutions to meet the water and wastewater needs of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

The conference featured a series of plenary discussions, including sessions on solid waste management. One of the key outcomes was the signing of the Declaration of Caribbean Ministers on Water, reaffirming the region’s collective resolve to promote resilient, sustainable, and equitable water management. Signatories included Belize’s Honourable Michel Chebat, The Bahamas’ Honourable Leon Lundy, the British Virgin Islands’ Honourable Kye Rymer, Antigua and Barbuda’s Honourable Melford Nicholas, and Anguilla’s Honourable Kyle Hodge.

Another significant achievement was the Declaration of San Pedro 2025, which marked a regional commitment by Caribbean ministers to achieving zero waste and sustainable waste management. This declaration was signed by Anguilla’s Honourable Kyle Hodge, Belize’s Honourable Orlando Habet, and CWWA President Candice Santana.

The closing ceremony, held at the Sunset Caribe Resort north of San Pedro, was led by Mistress of Ceremonies Indira Craig. In her address, President Santana urged participants to carry forward the commitments made during the conference. “Let’s not forget the lessons learned and the things you made commitments to,” she said. “After the conference, action starts, the implementation journey begins.” Santana also emphasized the importance of securing financing for regional water projects and acknowledged the support of institutions such as the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

Dean Molina of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) spoke on oversight and regulation, noting how water and wastewater management continues to evolve through innovation. He highlighted a pilot project by BWSL in San Pedro using smart meters, explaining, “We have set up what we can call a sandbox to test environments where these meters have been deployed. Following these tests, the PUC will develop regulations, where appropriate, to address how meters will be deployed in the future.” Molina clarified that the regulation aims not to suppress development but to guide and support it responsibly.

Cornelio Acosta Jr., Executive Chairman of BWSL, echoed Santana’s call for continued collaboration. “This conference showed us that collaboration is our greatest strength,” he said. “Throughout the sessions, workshops, and technical exchanges, one message was clear: our region is ready to work together. Innovation and technology can strengthen operations, governance can drive accountability, and partnerships can expand to access financing.” Acosta emphasized that integration and cooperation are key to long-term resilience and that strong regulatory frameworks should empower, rather than restrict, progress.

Following the speeches, awards were presented to individuals and organizations for leadership, innovation, and service. Special recognition was given to those who contributed to organizing the event, while additional awards honored leadership and legacy, including the Ronald Williams Award, named after CWWA’s first president, for Best Paper. The closing also featured “golden awards,” recognizing the best exhibition booth, as well as informal awards celebrating regional excellence, such as “Best Water” and “Best Rum.”

The newly elected CWWA Board Members were then introduced following the association’s Annual General Meeting. The new executive includes: Candice Santana (President), Cornelio Acosta (President-Elect), Stuart Hamilton (1st Vice President), Kelvin Romain (2nd Vice President), Renuka Ramlakhan (Secretary), Dalven Harris (Treasurer), Jamila Lewis (Public Relations Officer), Rashida Williams Castillo (Corporate Representative), Karlene Singh (Utility Representative), Lakeisha Johnson (National Committee Chair), and Laurayne Lucky (Executive Director).

Executive Director Lucky delivered the vote of thanks, and attendees were then invited to a cocktail reception. The following day, Friday, October 24th, delegates participated in site visits to BWSL facilities on the island, where they viewed Belize’s advances in water management technology and innovation. The day also included recreational visits to sites of ecological significance, including the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

Next year’s CWWA Conference and Exhibition is scheduled to take place in Grenada.