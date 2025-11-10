Border Management in Belize Strengthened Thanks to Key EU-IOM Initiative

Press Release, Belmopan, 7 November 2025 – The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the European Union (EU), officially handed over critical ICT equipment to the Ministry of Immigration to expand the use of Belize’s Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS) at key entry points in the country.

The donation, funded by the EU, includes 12 rugged laptops with accessories, 3 servers, 3 network-attached storage (NAS) units, and 55 desktop computers, which will significantly enhance Belize’s ability to collect, store, and analyze traveler data in real time. The total value of the equipment donation is BZ$218,000.00.

Developed by IOM and deployed in over 30 countries, MIDAS is a secure, real-time border management system designed to collect, process, and analyze travelers’ data across border networks.

“This upgrade is a significant step toward modernizing our border management infrastructure,” stated CEO of Immigration, Tanya Santos. “It will also enhance data security and system integrity, allowing us to meet modern international standards.”

The equipment was donated in the framework of a larger EU-funded initiative implemented by the IOM to enhance border management capacities, security, and cross-border facilitation in Belize by adopting a comprehensive Integrated Border Management (IBM) approach.

“For a country addressing challenges such as irregular migration, fraudulent travel documents, and limited real-time data, MIDAS provides a practical, scalable solution for faster, more informed decision-making,” explained IOM Belize’s Head of Office, Diana Locke.

Speaking on behalf of the EU, EU representative Elizabeth Lanzi Mazzocchini emphasized the importance of this partnership: “The EU as a political and economic Union of 27 European countries that collaborate on a range of policies and regulations to promote integration, trade and cooperation has developed significant experience in integrated border management. We work through partnerships, contributing exchange, expertise, innovation and modern solutions to share some of our experience. We are very pleased to collaborate closely with Belize to enhance its border management capacity.”

The donation of equipment is accompanied by additional support funded by the EU to ensure its long-term use and sustainability. This includes user training, maintenance support, sustainability planning, and the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the effective use of the MIDAS system in Belize.

The MIDAS upgrade is game changing for the day-to-day operations of the Ministry of Immigration as it contributes to supporting national security, enables evidence-based migration governance, and strengthens cross-border response coordination.

The donation ceremony took place at the Ministry of Immigration Conference Room in Belmopan, with participation from representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Immigration, the European Union Delegation to Belize, and IOM Belize.