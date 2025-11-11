Belize Officials Participate in World Bank Energy Storage Program in Belgium

Press Release, Belmopan, November 10, 2025. Dr. Leroy Almendarez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics, and Mr. Rey Guerrero, Director of the Central Executing Unit in the Ministry of Finance, participated in a five-day Energy Storage Program (ESP) Training organized by the World Bank’s Energy Storage Partnership (ESP) and the Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP).

The program, held in Genk, Belgium, under the theme “Energy Storage Systems: Fundamentals, Applications, Planning, and Implementation,” brought together global experts, policymakers, and practitioners to strengthen technical and policy capacity for the deployment of modern energy storage systems.

Throughout the week, the Belizean delegation engaged in a blend of technical sessions, stakeholder meetings, and field visits:

● Dedicated sessions on the utilization of battery energy storage systems (BESS) – interactive discussions with international energy stakeholders, focusing on energy transition strategies, financing, and policy alignment;

● Site visit to the Port of Antwerp, where participants observed Belgium’s integrated approach to energy generation, industrial decarbonization, and port electrification; and

● A tour of EnergyVille, one of Europe’s leading clean energy research centers, where participants experienced first-hand how battery energy storage systems (BESS) are applied for grid management, arbitrage, and renewable energy optimization.

The training emphasized key areas, including:

• Battery and hybrid energy storage technologies;

• Applications for grid flexibility and renewable integration;

• Planning, design, and economic evaluation of storage projects; and

• Implementation frameworks and financing strategies for developing countries.

The initiative forms part of the World Bank’s broader effort to accelerate the global clean energy transition, recognizing that energy storage is central to ensuring stability, reliability, and resilience in power systems increasingly reliant on renewable generation.

Dr. Almendarez emphasized that Belize’s participation directly supports the country’s National Energy Transition Strategy, which prioritizes 80 MW of solar generation and battery energy storage integration to reduce dependence on imported electricity and strengthen energy independence.

“This training reaffirmed that energy storage is not simply about technology—it is about sustainability, resilience, and national development. Seeing how Europe integrates storage into its energy ecosystem provides valuable lessons for Belize’s transition,” said Dr. Almendarez.

Mr. Guerrero noted that collaboration between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics is vital to ensure fiscal prudence and technical soundness in Belize’s energy investments.

“Energy security and sound financial planning are inseparable. The knowledge gained this week will guide us in structuring energy projects that balance economic feasibility with long-term sustainability,” he stated.

The World Bank’s Energy Storage Partnership (ESP) is a global initiative that accelerates the adoption of energy storage technologies to enable greater renewable energy integration. The Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) supports low- and middle-income countries in transitioning to sustainable, affordable, and reliable energy systems through technical assistance and knowledge exchange.