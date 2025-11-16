Ministry of Human Development and UNICEF Launch Sensitization Training on Rights-Based Approach for Migrant Children

Press Release, Belmopan, November 12, 2025. The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, in partnership with UNICEF Belize, has launched a sensitization training on the Rights-Based Policy and Protocol for Migrant Children and Families Transiting Belize.

This important initiative brings together frontline public officers and partner agencies who play a key role in providing protection and support services to unaccompanied migrant children and families in vulnerable situations.

The sessions, led by Dr. Melanie Smith, Sociologist and Consultant, aim to strengthen understanding and implementation of a coordinated, trauma-informed, and rights-based approach to migration management. Through these discussions, participants are exploring how to better apply Belize’s policy and protocol when identifying, assessing, and supporting migrant children in need of care and protection.

This collaborative effort reflects Belize’s continued commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and well-being of all children, regardless of migration status, while promoting stronger coordination among national and regional partners in the protection of children on the move.