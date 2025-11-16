Sunday, November 16, 2025
Government

Ministry of Human Development and UNICEF Launch Sensitization Training on Rights-Based Approach for Migrant Children

Share

Press Release, Belmopan, November 12, 2025. The Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs, in partnership with UNICEF Belize, has launched a sensitization training on the Rights-Based Policy and Protocol for Migrant Children and Families Transiting Belize.
This important initiative brings together frontline public officers and partner agencies who play a key role in providing protection and support services to unaccompanied migrant children and families in vulnerable situations.
The sessions, led by Dr. Melanie Smith, Sociologist and Consultant, aim to strengthen understanding and implementation of a coordinated, trauma-informed, and rights-based approach to migration management. Through these discussions, participants are exploring how to better apply Belize’s policy and protocol when identifying, assessing, and supporting migrant children in need of care and protection.
This collaborative effort reflects Belize’s continued commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and well-being of all children, regardless of migration status, while promoting stronger coordination among national and regional partners in the protection of children on the move.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun