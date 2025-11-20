Prime Minister Briceño Makes Cabinet Adjustments for the Second Time in November

Just one week after announcing changes to his Cabinet, Prime Minister Honourable John Briceño issued a second reshuffling on Tuesday, November 18th. This latest adjustment followed the Honourable Henry Usher’s refusal to take on the Ministry of Home Affairs and the resignation of the Honourable Jose Mai from Cabinet. Usher reportedly indicated that he preferred to remain at the Ministry of the Public Service. As a result, the Honourable Oscar Mira, former Minister of Defence and Border Security, was reassigned to lead the Ministry of Home Affairs, which oversees the Belize Police Department. With Mai’s departure, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and New Growth Industries has now been assigned to Honourable Rodwell Ferguson, who previously served in the Office of the Prime Minister and will be supported by Minister of State Honourable Alex Balona.

Mai’s abrupt resignation prompted immediate reaction from the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition Honourable Tracy Panton criticized the development, describing it as evidence of instability and internal fractures within the Briceño administration. She stated that the sudden shifts raised questions about internal conflict or outside pressures influencing Cabinet affairs. Prime Minister Briceño rejected Panton’s remarks as “nonsense,” explaining that Mai is on sick leave and preparing for surgery. He praised Mai’s service, stating, “We really appreciate everything that Mai did in the Ministry of Agriculture. I firmly believe he is the best Minister of Agriculture we have ever had.” The Prime Minister added that if Mai continues his political career, he will support his candidacy.

Despite the Cabinet shakeups, several ministers stay in their earlier roles. Prime Minister Briceño continues to oversee Finance, Investment and Economic Transformation, Civil Aviation and E-Governance, supported by Ministers of State Dolores Balderamos and Dr. Osmond Martinez. Deputy Prime Minister Cordel Hyde remains responsible for Natural Resources, Petroleum, and Mining. Francis Fonseca continues to lead the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology while also retaining responsibilities for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Julius Espat stays at Infrastructure Development and Housing, and Anthony Mahler remains in charge of Tourism, Youth, Sports, and Diaspora Relations, supported by Minister of State Devin Daly. Kevin Bernard continues as Minister of Health and Wellness, while Orlando Habet retains leadership of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, assisted by Ramiro Ramirez. Michel Chebat continues to lead Public Utilities, Energy, and Logistics with Gilroy Usher as his Minister of State.

The Ministry of National Defence and Border Security is now under the Honourable Florencio Marin Jr., while the Honourable Kareem Musa has been assigned Immigration, Labour, and Governance. Oscar Requena continues to oversee Rural Transformation, Community Development, and Local Government. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation remains under Honourable Andre Perez, and Honourable Louis Zabaneh continues with Indigenous, Constitutional and Religious Affairs and Transport. Thea Ramirez remains at Human Development, Family Support, and Gender Affairs, and Anthony Sylvester continues to serve as Attorney General. Ambassador Stuart Leslie remains Cabinet Secretary and Chief of Staff.