Belize Halts Short-Term Tree Cutting Permits to Protect National Lands

Starting December 1, 2025, the Government of Belize will impose a five-year moratorium on issuing Short-term Forest Licenses and Petty Permits for tree cutting on national lands. The Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, along with the Belize Forest Department, announced the measure following Cabinet’s approval, citing growing risks of forest depletion across the country.

The moratorium is driven by increasing evidence of rapid forest stock decline and damage to young, regenerating trees caused by unsustainable harvesting practices. Officials noted a rise in tree felling for temporary construction supports and unauthorized cutting below the legal girth limits, both of which contribute to degradation. More frequent and intense wildfires have also intensified threats to forest ecosystems, further undermining timber supplies and essential ecological functions.

Concerns about overexploitation have been mounting, with reports showing alarming rates of forest loss and strain on natural habitats. The government’s decision reflects a broader effort to safeguard forest regeneration and protect Belize’s biodiversity. Application reviews for tree harvesting on leased lands will also undergo stricter scrutiny to reinforce conservation priorities.

In an official statement, the Ministry explained that the moratorium “will allow threatened, degraded and over-harvested forests to regenerate, enabling young trees to reach merchantable sizes, improving ecosystem services, and increasing resilience to forest fires.” The Ministry also plans to encourage alternatives such as bamboo cultivation and reusable steel scaffolding to reduce reliance on harvested timber.

The policy is expected to impact local communities, including those in San Pedro, where construction frequently relies on short-term timber permits. A local lumber company on the island, interviewed on November 17th, noted that although their primary product is treated pine, the moratorium will affect operations to some extent. However, they acknowledged the necessity of the move, having witnessed acres of immature trees being cut down.

The temporary restrictions may accelerate the adoption of sustainable building materials while supporting forest recovery and biodiversity protection. Forest stock assessments and the development of a National Forest Replenishment Plan are also underway to ensure Belize’s forests remain healthy and productive for future generations.