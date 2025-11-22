Belize’s Public Utilities Commission Approves 13.5% Water Rate Hike for 2026

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has officially approved a 13.5% increase in the Mean Water Rate (MWR) for Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL), effective April 1, 2026. The adjustment follows the PUC’s release of its Initial Decision in the 2026 Full Tariff Review Proceeding for BWSL, which marks significant changes to water tariffs and billing structures for customers nationwide.

BWSL initially requested a 20% rate increase to support infrastructure upgrades and maintain financial stability. After reviewing the submission, the PUC reduced the approved increase to 13.5%, which is expected to result in an average customer bill rising by approximately 5.5% per month. A significant shift in the new tariff structure is the removal of the flat-rate billing system for households using up to 1,000 gallons. Instead, all customers in this category will now be billed per gallon. According to the PUC, the change aims to improve fairness by ensuring that low-volume consumers no longer subsidize higher users.

The rate review reflects ongoing challenges facing BWSL as it works to maintain and modernize the country’s water supply system. The PUC’s approval includes $130 million in investments for improvements, including increased water production, energy efficiency upgrades, enhanced security, and facility modernization. An additional $20 million has been allocated for expanding production and storage capacity in rapidly growing communities, including Placencia, Caye Caulker, and San Pedro. The commission has also introduced updated contributions for water mains installation, raising fees to $6,000 on the mainland and $10,000 for the islands.

Industry observers note that the PUC’s decision seeks to strike a balance between consumer affordability and the water utility’s financial sustainability. In its accompanying statement, the commission explained that the approved rate hike “reflects a responsible approach to ensuring BWSL’s financial sustainability while minimizing the burden on consumers.”

Stakeholders have until December 3, 2025, to submit written comments on the Initial Decision before the PUC issues its Final Decision.

The adjustment aims to strengthen Belize’s water services sector amid rising demand and growing infrastructure needs. While the increased investment is expected to support long-term improvements in reliability and quality, consumers should prepare for gradual increases in their water bills beginning next year.