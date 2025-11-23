Government of Belize and the IDB Present National Digital Transformation with Unveiling of the National Digital Infrastructure Plan

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize — November 20, 2025 – The Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy and Logistics, the Ministry of E-Governance (MoEG), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), officially presented the National Digital Infrastructure Plan, a comprehensive blueprint designed to strengthen Belize’s digital backbone and accelerate national digital transformation.

The presentation took place during a high-level workshop bringing together key government officials, IDB representatives, technical experts, and national stakeholders. The initiative is supported under the RG-T4494 Regional Digital Connectivity Integration Project for the Caribbean, which aims to advance digital integration, modernize public services, and support economic competitiveness across the region.

Delivering remarks at the event, Dr. Leroy Almendarez, CEO in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy & Logistics, emphasized that the unveiling of the Plan represents more than a policy milestone — it signals Belize’s determination to fully embrace the opportunities of the digital age.

“This Plan is the articulation of a national commitment: that Belize will not be left behind in a world defined by connectivity, innovation, and rapid technological change. Digital connectivity is now a fundamental pillar of national development — as critical as electricity, as vital as transportation, and as influential as education,” Dr. Almendarez stated.

The National Digital Infrastructure Plan outlines strategic priorities to modernize Belize’s digital ecosystem, including:

• Strengthening national broadband and telecommunications infrastructure

• Improving network resilience and service reliability

• Enhancing digital inclusion and access across urban and rural communities

• Supporting innovation and competitiveness within the digital economy

• Enabling more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centered public services

Ms. Karla Gonzalez, IDB representative to Belize, recognized the role of the IDB in advancing digital transformation across the Caribbean and reaffirmed commitment to the goals of the initiative.

“Belize is at a crucial moment in its journey toward digital transformation, driven by extraordinary potential. Digital connectivity is essential for Belize’s progress, and this Plan positions the country to close gaps and empower every citizen and enterprise to thrive in a connected future. “The workshop also served as a call to action, inviting stakeholders to contribute to the implementation phase through collaboration, technical expertise, and coordinated planning.

With the launch of this Plan, Belize continues to advance its broader national agenda focused on modernizing infrastructure, strengthening public institutions, and expanding opportunities for its people.

The Ministry advances national development by overseeing essential services, including energy, utilities, telecommunications, digital infrastructure, logistics, and postal services. The Ministry is committed to ensuring that Belize’s infrastructure is modern, reliable, sustainable, and accessible to all citizens.

The initiative supports Caribbean nations in strengthening digital infrastructure, harmonizing regulatory frameworks, and enabling greater regional digital integration to boost competitiveness and social inclusion.