Government of Belize Launches MICS7 Results in Partnership with Statistical Institute of Belize and UNICEF

Press Release, Belmopan, Belize – 21 November 2025 – The Government of Belize, in collaboration with the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), proudly announces the official launch of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7) results. This milestone event coincides with the observance of World Children’s Day, reinforcing Belize’s commitment to the Convention on the Rights of the Child and its international obligations to safeguard and promote the well-being of every child.

MICS7 is a globally recognized household survey program developed by UNICEF and implemented in over 120 countries. In Belize, it represents one of the most comprehensive sources of data on children and women, covering critical areas such as health, education, child protection, water and sanitation, mental health, and gender equality. The survey is the source for 126 indicators, including 40 aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), providing the means to monitor Belize’s progress and ensure that the country remains on track with both national and global development agendas.

MICS7 was implemented by the Statistical Institute of Belize, with technical support from UNICEF, and included structured questionnaires for women, men, and children living in more than 5,000 households across the country. The survey covered topics such as maternal and child health, early childhood development, education, mental health, child discipline, and foundational learning skills. These modules provide a holistic picture of the conditions affecting Belizean families today.

The MICS7 was valued at BZ $1.9 million, 80 percent of which was sourced directly from UNICEF. The remaining 20 percent was provided through contributions from numerous partners, including the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change; the Ministry of Human Development, Family Support and Gender Affairs; the Ministry of Health & Wellness; the International Organization for Migration; the United Nations

Population Fund; the Korea International Cooperation Agency through the Enabling of Belize’s Statistical System project; the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology; and the Statistical Institute of Belize.

Reliable, high-quality data is the cornerstone of effective policymaking, and by investing in robust data systems, Belize demonstrates its resolve to make informed decisions that protect the rights and promote the well-being of children and women. The MICS7 results will enable government ministries, development partners, and civil society to design evidence-based policies and interventions that directly improve the lives of children and families in Belize. These insights are vital for shaping a future where every child has an equitable chance to survive, thrive, and reach their full potential.

The Government of Belize, SIB, and UNICEF extend their sincere gratitude to all partners, stakeholders, and staff whose efforts made the MICS7 possible, as well as to the households who welcomed survey teams into their homes and shared their information. The full report on the findings of the MICS7 will be available to the public in early 2026.