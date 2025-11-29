Saturday, November 29, 2025
The Ministry of E-Governance and the World Bank Group Kick Off the National Cybersecurity Assessment Consultation Initiative

Press Release – Belize City, Belize – November 20, 2025. The Ministry of E-Governance, in partnership with the World Bank Group, hosted the kick-off meeting for a national cybersecurity assessment consultation at the Grand Resort and Residences in Belize City.
The consultation brought together stakeholders from critical infrastructure and essential services across both the public and private sectors to assess the maturity level of cybersecurity in Belize. Recognizing the growing importance of cybersecurity amid digital transformation and increasing online threats, the Ministry welcomed a delegation of cybersecurity experts from the World Bank Group, led by Dr. Giacomo Assenza, to analyze the cybersecurity capacity of Belize’s public and private sectors.
During the event, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of E-Governance, Mr. Jose Urbina, emphasized that this initiative marked a critical milestone in Belize’s digital transformation journey. Mr. Urbina highlighted that “strengthening Belize’s cybersecurity posture and building a safer, more trusted digital future for all” was a shared responsibility. He expressed deep appreciation for the partnership with the World Bank, noting that their support reflected the global recognition of cybersecurity as a foundational pillar of national resilience.
Mr. Urbina stated, “The Ministry of E-Governance, as the ministry mandated to lead and champion national cybersecurity, envisions a future where Belizeans can confidently interact with digital government services; where businesses—small and large—operate in an environment safeguarded from digital threats; where critical infrastructure is resilient; and where innovation thrives because trust is guaranteed, not assumed.” He further stressed that the next five years would be decisive in building national trust in digital services and strengthening Belize’s overall cybersecurity posture.
The consultation engaged key information technology and information security representatives from government ministries, regulatory agencies, civil society, academia, and private sector institutions through a series of one-on-one interviews. The assessment empowered Belizean organizations to share their insights and expert opinions to shape future cybersecurity policy.
Upon conclusion of the assessment, a summary report of recommendations is scheduled to be disseminated to key stakeholders and published for public consumption.

