Belize Moves Forward with Historic Climate and Carbon Market Legislation

On November 20th, the House of Representatives in Belmopan completed the second and third readings of the Climate Change and Carbon Market Initiatives Bill 2025, marking a pivotal step in Belize’s national climate governance. The legislation, introduced by the Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, Honorable Orlando Habet, aims to position Belize as a regional leader in climate resilience and carbon market participation.

The bill establishes a comprehensive legal framework for carbon credit mechanisms, market-based systems such as cap-and-trade, and crediting programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within Belize’s land, maritime, and airspace boundaries. It also creates new institutional bodies, including the Belize National Climate Change Council, a dedicated Department of Climate Change, a National Transparency Unit, and a national carbon registry.

A key component of the legislation emphasis on transparency, community safeguards, and equitable benefit-sharing. The bill ensures that Indigenous Peoples and local communities must provide free, prior, and informed consent before any carbon market activities occur on their lands. It also outlines compliance and enforcement measures, including penalties for violations, to uphold integrity and accountability within the system.

Before the passage of this legislation, Belize faced increasing climate-related threats and struggled to access international climate finance. The new law responds to these challenges by establishing the structures needed for coordinated national climate action, mainstreaming climate resilience into development planning, and preparing the country for effective participation in global carbon markets. The Ministry of Sustainable Development conducted multiple consultations and assessments before introducing the bill, acknowledging the urgency of a unified national approach.

Minister Habet described the legislation as “Our response. It gives Belize, for the very first time, the legal and institutional foundation to govern our climate future with strength and with certainty.” He emphasized its significance for present and future generations, saying, “This is a proud and defining moment for our nation. A moment that says to our farmers, our fishers, our youth, and our children, we will not leave you behind, and we will not leave you unprotected.”

He added that the bill “paves the way for investment and direct financing to be put into the hands of communities,” calling for support across all sectors. “Together, let us pass this bill and mark the beginning of a new Belize: resilient, sustainable, and full of green opportunity.”

With the bill’s approval, Belize is now positioned to strengthen its climate planning, improve access to climate finance, and enhance data-driven decision-making. The next phase will involve developing operational regulations, launching the national carbon registry, and implementing monitoring systems to ensure the framework functions with transparency and credibility. It is hoped that the new legislation will attract international investment, empower communities, and align Belize’s climate actions with global standards.