GOB Hosts Validation Session to Advance Belize’s Blue Economy Governance Framework

Press Release, Belmopan, December 3, 2025. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation convened a national Validation Workshop on December 2 to advance the finalization of the Blue Economy Bill. This marks a transformative step toward establishing Belize’s long-term legislative framework for a sustainable, resilient, and innovative Blue Economy. This pivotal session signals the Government of Belize’s continued commitment to ensuring that Belize’s ocean and coastal resources are governed through modern, science-based, inclusive, and progressive policy systems.

The workshop brought together key partners from government agencies, non-governmental organizations, statutory bodies, academia, and the private sector to review, validate, and strengthen the draft legislation.

At its core, the Bill seeks to:

• Develop Belize’s Blue Economy sector as a strategic engine for national development using innovation and knowledge-led approaches while safeguarding marine ecosystems for future generations.

• Enable incentive packages that enhance sustainability and responsible investment across both established and emerging sectors within the blue space.

• Promote climate change mainstreaming and ensure social safeguards in the development of the Blue Economy.

• Integrate the Blue Economy into Belize’s national development framework.

• Establish a clear framework for institutional collaboration and cooperation among the Blue Economy Unit, relevant agencies, and non-government stakeholders to support coordinated governance and implementation.

Participants at the workshop provided critical feedback, technical insights, and sector-specific recommendations to refine the Bill’s provisions. Their contributions ensure that the legislation reflects Belize’s unique marine realities, balances economic opportunities with environmental responsibility, and creates efficient pathways for coordinated governance across the Blue Economy sector.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the Blue Economy Bill represents a landmark advancement in Belize’s national development plan. By uniting partners around a shared vision of sustainable ocean management, Belize is setting the stage for a more resilient, prosperous, and climate-smart future. The Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation will continue its collaborative efforts to finalize the legislation, with the goal of presenting it to Parliament early next year.