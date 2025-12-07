MoHW Holds Inaugural Meeting of National NCD Committee

Press Release, Belmopan, December 4, 2025. The Ministry of Health and Wellness hosted the inaugural meeting of the National Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Committee earlier this week, marking a major milestone in the country’s commitment to reducing the burden of NCDs and improving the health and well-being of all citizens. The meeting brought together representatives from a wide range of sectors and stakeholder groups dedicated to strengthening the national NCD response.

The newly established committee brings together a multi-sectoral team of leaders that will guide and coordinate a national, whole-of-society response to prevent and control NCDs, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and mental health conditions.

Non-communicable diseases remain the leading cause of illness, disability, and premature death in Belize. Current estimates indicate that one in four Belizeans lives with hypertension and one in six with diabetes. Addressing this growing burden requires strong leadership, coordinated multi-sectoral action, and sustained investment.

The National NCD Committee will be tasked with overseeing the development and implementation of the National NCD Strategic Plan and advising the Ministry on NCD policies, legislation, and national priorities.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness calls on the public, communities, and partner organizations to join in the national effort to reduce NCDs, promote healthier lifestyles, and ensure equitable access to quality health services for all.

The establishment of the National NCD Committee aligns with the United Nations Global Political Declaration on NCDs and the CARICOM Heads of Government 14-point Port-of-Spain Declaration: “Uniting to stop the epidemic of chronic NCDs” (2007), reaffirming Belize’s commitment to regional and global NCD targets.