U.S. to Pause Immigrant Visa Processing from 75 Countries, Including Belize

According to reports from major international media outlets, the United States is set to indefinitely pause the processing of specific immigrant visa applications from 75 countries, including Belize. The reported suspension would not apply to non-immigrant visas, such as tourist or student visas, nor to individuals traveling to attend the FIFA World Cup events scheduled to take place in the United States this summer.

The move is being described as an expansion of immigration enforcement measures under President Donald Trump’s administration. Information cited by international media indicates that the pause is linked to increased scrutiny under the “public charge” provision of U.S. immigration law.

A post attributed to the U.S. Department of State suggests that the suspension would affect applicants from countries where immigrants are deemed more likely to rely on public assistance upon arrival in the United States. Countries reportedly referenced include Somalia, Haiti, Iran, and Eritrea. A U.S. official quoted by international media outlets indicated that the pause is expected to take effect on January 21.

In a statement dated Wednesday, January 13th, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said the department would continue to exercise its authority to deny entry to individuals likely to become a public charge. “The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge in the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” Pigott stated. Processing of affected immigrant visas is expected to remain paused while the department reassesses its procedures.

Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified that non-immigrant visas will not be affected. Minister of Foreign Affairs Francis Fonseca told local media that discussions with officials at the U.S. Embassy in Belize indicated the pause would apply only to immigrant visa categories, including applications for permanent residency or citizenship, commonly referred to as Green Cards.

The reported list of affected countries includes Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, North Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

Officials noted that the situation remains subject to change as U.S. authorities issue further guidance.