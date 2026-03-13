PUC Market Review Highlights BTL’s Dominance Following Acquisition Talks

Belize’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC) issued its final ruling on market dominance in the telecommunications sector on March 10, 2026. The decision confirms that Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) holds dominant positions across multiple retail and wholesale telecommunications markets under the Belize Telecommunications Act. The ruling follows a public consultation and introduces regulatory measures to boost competition in the sector.

The review followed a national debate over Belize Telemedia Limited’s proposed acquisition of Speednet Communications Limited (SMART), Belize’s second-largest telecommunications provider, along with other internet service providers. The potential deal, valued at $80 million, raised concerns among regulators, businesses, and consumer groups that if approved, it could significantly reduce competition in the sector. As part of its regulatory duties under the Belize Telecommunications Act, the PUC began evaluating the level of market dominance in the industry to decide whether additional safeguards are necessary to protect competition and consumers.

The PUC conducted a thorough assessment using statutory factors, including market structure, economies of scale, and barriers to entry. In its analysis, the commission identified 11 relevant markets, such as retail fixed voice (R-1), mobile services (R-2), fixed broadband (R-3), and wholesale call termination (W-1). After reviewing evidence from regulatory filings and market data, the PUC concluded that BTL holds dominance in most of these markets. At the same time, Speednet Communications Limited (SMART) was found to be dominant only in call termination on its own network.

Before issuing the final determination, the PUC released an Initial Determination on February 2, 2026, outlining its preliminary assessment of competition in the telecommunications sector—a public consultation invited written submissions by March 2, 2026. Responses were received from SMART, the Belize Cable TV Operators Association (BCTVOA), the Young Leaders Alliance of Belize (YLAB), and Mr. Anwar Juan. No submission was received from BTL. A compilation of the comments was later published on the PUC’s website, addressing market definitions, dominance factors, and proposed regulatory measures.

Stakeholders largely backed the PUC’s initial findings. SMART pointed out that BTL’s established infrastructure and scale advantages continue to maintain its dominant position. In its submission, SMART stated, “Access to long-life passive assets should be mandated on a fair and transparent basis,” noting that duplicating such infrastructure would be inefficient in Belize’s relatively small telecom market.

The BCTVOA echoed similar concerns, describing access to backbone infrastructure as “indispensable” for broadband service providers and emphasizing the importance of fair access to international gateways. Meanwhile, YLAB highlighted the need for transparency in the evidentiary process and proportional regulatory measures, while Mr. Juan expressed concerns about potential impacts on consumers and workers in the sector.

According to the PUC, the dominance findings do not suggest wrongdoing; instead, they establish regulatory obligations aimed at promoting fair competition. These measures include transparency rules that require dominant operators to publish clear terms, pricing, and technical conditions for wholesale telecommunications services.

The determination also sets non-discrimination requirements, meaning operators must offer wholesale services to all telecommunications providers on fair and equal terms without giving special treatment to their own retail operations. Additionally, the PUC can impose cost-based wholesale pricing, allowing the regulator to review or approve wholesale service prices to ensure they reflect efficient operating costs.

The regulatory framework also includes provisions for infrastructure sharing, where dominant operators might be required to provide access to essential telecommunications infrastructure and network facilities to promote market competition. Operators will also need to meet service quality standards, including requirements for timely service delivery and fault repairs.

The PUC stated it will continue to monitor compliance with these conditions and review the regulatory framework as market conditions change. The commission emphasized that the measures aim to promote competition, safeguard consumers, and support the ongoing development of telecommunications infrastructure in Belize.