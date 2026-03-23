Belize Government Lotteries Limited Warns Against Fraudulent Social Media Posts Offering “Winning Numbers” for BGLL Lottery Games

Press Release – The public is hereby advised that recent social media posts and messages requesting money in exchange for “winning numbers” for the Belize government lottery games such as, Boledo, Ordinary, and Jackpot Lottery are fraudulent and illegal.

The Belize Government Lotteries Limited has implemented a series of measures to ensure that drawings are conducted with the highest standards of integrity and transparency. These measures include:

– Weighing of the balls before and after each drawing to ensure that weight limits are within internationally acceptable standards, thus guaranteeing drawing randomness.

– All drawings are conducted by senior level public officers.

– All drawings are supervised and audited by auditors of Coye & Associates Auditing Firm.

– All drawings are held publicly and anyone wishing to, is welcome to attend and witness the live drawings which are also broadcasted live by Love FM.

Any person or group claiming to know the winning number beforehand is misleading the public for their own personal gain. The Belize Government Lotteries Limited condemns these actions and will use all available recourse to prosecute any individual or entity engaging in such fraudulent activity.

Furthermore, Belize Government Lotteries Limited does not authorize any individual or group to sell tickets through social media, messaging apps, or any other unofficial channels.

Members of the public are urged to:

• Ignore and report such posts or messages to Facebook and the Belize Police Department.

• Never send money or personal information to unknown individuals claiming to have winning numbers.

• Purchase lottery tickets only from authorized vendors.

Engaging in or supporting these illegal activities may result in criminal charges under Belizean law. Let us work together to protect the integrity of our national lottery and safeguard the public from scams.