Belize Nature Conservation Foundation awards BZ$100,000 to Strengthen Environmental Literacy and Enforcement

Press Release, Community Baboon Sanctuary, Belize District, March 20, 2026 — The Belize Nature Conservation Foundation (BNCF) awarded BZ$100,000.00 in grants to support conservation efforts in Belize’s terrestrial protected areas.

The Community Baboon Sanctuary Women’s Conservation Group (CBS) and Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD) will each receive BZ$50,000 to enhance protection, management, and community engagement initiatives. The milestone was marked with an award ceremony hosted at the Community Baboon Sanctuary Headquarters in Bermudian Landing on March 19.

Through its grant program, the foundation funds projects in three priority areas: park management, training, and research. This year’s initiatives focus on strengthening environmental literacy and improving on-the-ground enforcement.

The CBS Women’s Conservation Group will lead an environmental education and stewardship project to increase awareness within the Bermudian Landing community. The initiative includes hands-on training, outdoor learning experiences, and community-based activities.

FCD will support the protection of the Chiquibul Cave System region by strengthening patrols and equipping its specialized karst unit. The project aims to improve monitoring and reduce illegal activities in the area.

The BNCF is an independently governed organization established under the Tropical Forest Conservation Agreement. The landmark debt-for-nature swap was facilitated by The Nature Conservancy between the governments of Belize and the United States of America.

This agreement was founded on the principle that economic reform and conservation can work hand in hand. “There was a recognition that the alleviation of external debt in the context of broader economic reforms can reduce economic pressures to [Belize] and result in increased protection of tropical forests,” said Mr. Edilberto Romero, Chairman of the BNCF.

Since 2007, the foundation has provided more than BZ$2.1 million in grants to support co-managers working across protected areas in Belize. The Protected Areas Conservation Trust serves as fiduciary manager and administrator of the program, overseeing grant management and project monitoring.